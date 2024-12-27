How to Watch the NBA Today, December 28
Published 5:31 pm Friday, December 27, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Charlotte Hornets is one game in particular to catch on a Saturday NBA schedule that features nine thrilling matchups.
Information on how to watch today’s NBA play is available for you.
Watch the NBA Today – December 28
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
