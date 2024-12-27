Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 28 Published 10:18 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (16-15) host the Miami Heat (15-13) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 28, 2024. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: –

Heat 115 – Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)

Heat (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-0.7)

Heat (-0.7) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

The Hawks (13-18-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.9% of the time, 8.1% less often than the Heat (14-14-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Atlanta (3-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (23.1%) than Miami (4-4) does as the underdog (50%).

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 64.5% of the time this season (20 out of 31). That’s more often than Miami and its opponents have (15 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 7-7, a better record than the Heat have posted (4-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks seventh in the league with 117.2 points per game, has played better than their fourth-worst defense (119.5 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is allowing 44 rebounds per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by pulling down 46 rebounds per game (fourth-best).

The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.7 assists per contest.

Although Atlanta is averaging 15.8 turnovers per game (fourth-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 15.9 turnovers per contest.

With 12.6 threes per game, the Hawks are 20th in the NBA. They own a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 18th in the league.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat score 111.3 points per game and allow 108.6, ranking them 19th in the NBA on offense and sixth defensively.

Miami is 19th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.3) and 24th in rebounds conceded (45.2).

This season the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 25.6 per game.

Miami is the fourth-best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and 10th in turnovers forced (14.4).

Beyond the arc, the Heat are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.6). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.

