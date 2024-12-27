Hawks vs. Heat Injury Report Today – December 28 Published 12:39 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (16-15) ahead of their matchup with the Miami Heat (15-13) currently has four players. The Heat have three injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 28.

The Hawks are coming off of a 141-133 win against the Bulls in their last outing on Thursday. In the win, Jalen Johnson paced the Hawks with 30 points.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Heat claimed an 89-88 win over the Magic. Tyler Herro scored 20 points in the Heat’s victory, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Onyeka Okongwu C Out Knee 11.3 6.6 1.4 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 11.3 3.1 2.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Achilles 6.3 2.6 1.6 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Illness 18.5 5.8 4.9 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Heel 4 1.5 1.5

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

