Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 34 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.

Nyquist has 13 points overall, with at least one point in 11 different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).

Through 34 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

The Blues rank 18th in goals against, allowing 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The team has the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.

The Blues are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 34 Games 0 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

