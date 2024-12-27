Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27

Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 34 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • Nyquist has 13 points overall, with at least one point in 11 different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
  • Through 34 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

  • The Blues rank 18th in goals against, allowing 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.
  • The Blues are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis
34 Games 0
13 Points 0
6 Goals 0
7 Assists 0

