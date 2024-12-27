Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27
Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 34 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.
- Nyquist has 13 points overall, with at least one point in 11 different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
- Through 34 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.
Blues Defensive Insights
- The Blues rank 18th in goals against, allowing 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.
- The Blues are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Blues
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|34
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
