Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Friday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 35 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -7, and is averaging 18:53 on the ice.

Forsberg has 29 points overall, picking up at least one point in 20 different games.

On the power play he has three goals, plus six assists.

Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 12 times this season in games with a set points prop (35 opportunities).

Through 35 games, he has 29 points, with eight multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blues are giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.

The Blues have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 35 Games 0 29 Points 0 9 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

