Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27

Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the St. Louis Blues on Friday, December 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props against the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 35 games, Skjei has averaged 21:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.
  • Skjei has accumulated at least one point in nine games, with 10 points in total.
  • Skjei has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages two shots per game.
  • In eight of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 35 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Blues Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Blues are giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
  • The team has the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.
  • The Blues have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis
35 Games 0
10 Points 0
3 Goals 0
7 Assists 0

