Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the St. Louis Blues on Friday, December 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props against the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 35 games, Skjei has averaged 21:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.

Skjei has accumulated at least one point in nine games, with 10 points in total.

Skjei has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages two shots per game.

In eight of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 35 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Blues Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blues are giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

The team has the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.

The Blues have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 35 Games 0 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

