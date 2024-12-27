Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jaguars Game – Week 17
Published 1:37 pm Friday, December 27, 2024
Check out best bets as the Tennessee Titans (3-12) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium.
Titans vs. Jaguars Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Jaguars to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (3.9) is 2.9 points further in their direction.
- The Jaguars have a 54.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Jaguars have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They’ve finished 2-2 in those games.
- Jacksonville has a record of 2-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (50%).
- The Titans have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won two (18.2%) of those contests.
- Tennessee has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 2-9 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Jaguars (-1)
- The Jaguars have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.
- Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- The Titans have covered the spread just two times over 15 games with a set spread.
- Tennessee has a record of just 2-9 ATS when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (39.5)
- Jacksonville and Tennessee combine to average 2.1 less points per game than the total of 39.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 54.2 points per game, 14.7 more than the over/under for this game.
- Jaguars games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (53.3%).
- The teams have hit the over in nine of the Titans’ 15 games with a set total.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.