Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jaguars Game – Week 17 Published 1:37 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

Check out best bets as the Tennessee Titans (3-12) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium.

Titans vs. Jaguars Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Jaguars to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (3.9) is 2.9 points further in their direction.

The Jaguars have a 54.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Jaguars have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They’ve finished 2-2 in those games.

Jacksonville has a record of 2-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (50%).

The Titans have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won two (18.2%) of those contests.

Tennessee has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 2-9 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jaguars (-1)

Jaguars (-1) The Jaguars have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread just two times over 15 games with a set spread.

Tennessee has a record of just 2-9 ATS when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)

Over (39.5) Jacksonville and Tennessee combine to average 2.1 less points per game than the total of 39.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 54.2 points per game, 14.7 more than the over/under for this game.

Jaguars games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (53.3%).

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Titans’ 15 games with a set total.

