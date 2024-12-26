Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues on TV or Streaming Live – December 27
Published 8:23 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024
The Friday NHL schedule includes the Nashville Predators (11-17-7) visiting the St. Louis Blues (16-16-4) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 14th in the Western Conference (29 points), and the Blues are 11th in the Western Conference (36 points).
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|35
|9
|20
|29
|53
|23
|D Roman Josi
|31
|7
|17
|24
|49
|16
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|35
|12
|12
|24
|45
|4
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|32
|8
|12
|20
|23
|14
|F Steven Stamkos
|35
|10
|10
|20
|20
|10
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.4 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.06 (17th)
- Shots: 29.1 (11th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.4 (24th)
- Power Play %: 18 (23rd)
- Penalty Kill %: 87.38 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Blues’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Jordan Kyrou
|36
|14
|15
|29
|36
|9
|F Robert Thomas
|24
|6
|20
|26
|37
|9
|F Pavel Buchnevich
|34
|9
|14
|23
|35
|7
|F Dylan Holloway
|36
|13
|9
|22
|30
|13
|D Colton Parayko
|36
|5
|13
|18
|50
|14
Blues Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.5 (30th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.97 (14th)
- Shots: 26.1 (28th)
- Shots Allowed: 28.6 (18th)
- Power Play %: 15.19 (28th)
- Penalty Kill %: 76.92 (24th)
Blues’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 27 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 29 vs. Sabres: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Blackhawks: 5:00 PM ET on TNT
- January 3 vs. Senators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 9 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 20 at Golden Knights: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 vs. Stars: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 27 vs. Canucks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 2 at Utah Hockey Club: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 6 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Blackhawks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
