Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues on TV or Streaming Live – December 27 Published 8:23 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

The Friday NHL schedule includes the Nashville Predators (11-17-7) visiting the St. Louis Blues (16-16-4) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 14th in the Western Conference (29 points), and the Blues are 11th in the Western Conference (36 points).

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Arena: Enterprise Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 35 9 20 29 53 23 D Roman Josi 31 7 17 24 49 16 F Jonathan Marchessault 35 12 12 24 45 4 F Ryan O’Reilly 32 8 12 20 23 14 F Steven Stamkos 35 10 10 20 20 10

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.4 (32nd)

2.4 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.06 (17th)

3.06 (17th) Shots: 29.1 (11th)

29.1 (11th) Shots Allowed: 29.4 (24th)

29.4 (24th) Power Play %: 18 (23rd)

18 (23rd) Penalty Kill %: 87.38 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Blues’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Jordan Kyrou 36 14 15 29 36 9 F Robert Thomas 24 6 20 26 37 9 F Pavel Buchnevich 34 9 14 23 35 7 F Dylan Holloway 36 13 9 22 30 13 D Colton Parayko 36 5 13 18 50 14

Blues Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.5 (30th)

2.5 (30th) Goals Allowed: 2.97 (14th)

2.97 (14th) Shots: 26.1 (28th)

26.1 (28th) Shots Allowed: 28.6 (18th)

28.6 (18th) Power Play %: 15.19 (28th)

15.19 (28th) Penalty Kill %: 76.92 (24th)

Blues’ Upcoming Schedule

December 27 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 29 vs. Sabres: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 31 at Blackhawks: 5:00 PM ET on TNT

5:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) January 3 vs. Senators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 9 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 20 at Golden Knights: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 vs. Stars: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 27 vs. Canucks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 2 at Utah Hockey Club: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 6 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Blackhawks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

