Titans vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 17 Published 7:39 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

Same-game parlay recommendations are available as the Tennessee Titans (3-12) head into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium on a four-game losing streak.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Stadium: EverBank Stadium

Titans vs. Jaguars Spread

Spread: Jaguars -1.5 (-104), Titans +1.5 (-118)

Jaguars -1.5 (-104), Titans +1.5 (-118) Computer Pick: Jaguars

Jaguars The Jaguars have covered the spread eight times in 15 games with a set spread.

Jacksonville has 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Titans have put together a record of 2-13-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has an ATS record of only 2-9 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Jaguars Total

Total: 39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over The Jaguars have combined with their opponent and eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of their contests this year (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

Titans games this year have gone over the total in nine of 15 opportunities (60%).

These two teams are scoring 37.4 points per game between them, 2.1 fewer than this matchup’s total.

These teams allow 54.2 points per game combined, 14.7 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Parlay With Mason Rudolph’s Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +154, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -205

+154, -205 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph TD going over his TD prop pays out $77.73 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Rudolph hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay pays out $81.62 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Jaguars to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph going over his touchdown prop bet nets $83.15 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Jaguars to cover the spread, the under on the total and Rudolph going over his TD prop nets $87.27 on a $10 bet.

Email newsletter signup

Parlay payout based on standard calculation and is not associated with any sportsbook offers. Visit BetMGM for odds and payout information.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: