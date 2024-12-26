Titans vs. Jaguars Player Props & Odds – Week 17

Published 9:42 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brian Thomas Jr. will lead the Jacksonville Jaguars into their matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Check out player props for the Jaguars’ and Titans’ top contributors in this contest.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Mason Rudolph 220.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Calvin Ridley 62.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Tank Bigsby 46.5 (Over: -118, Under: -110)
Travis Etienne 39.5 (Over: -118, Under: -110)
Mac Jones 211.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Brian Thomas Jr. 79.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Parker Washington 34.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

