Titans vs. Jaguars: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 17 Published 1:45 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-12) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they try to end their four-game losing skid in a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium. An over/under of 39.5 points has been set for this matchup.

As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Tennessee has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-9).

Tennessee has played 15 games this year, and nine of them have gone over the total.

Jacksonville has posted a 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have one win ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in eight of Jacksonville’s 15 games with a set total.

