Predators vs. Blues Injury Report Today – December 27
Published 10:43 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024
Going into a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (16-16-4), the Nashville Predators (11-17-7) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 27 at Enterprise Center.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nick Leddy
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Radek Faksa
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Torey Krug
|D
|Out For Season
|Ankle
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Enterprise Center
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 84 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 107 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-23) ranks 29th in the league.
Blues Season Insights
- With 90 goals (2.5 per game), the Blues have the league’s 28th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis has given up 107 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 18th in the NHL.
- They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.
Predators vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-130)
|Blues (+109)
|5.5
