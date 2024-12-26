Predators vs. Blues Injury Report Today – December 27 Published 10:43 pm Thursday, December 26, 2024

Going into a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (16-16-4), the Nashville Predators (11-17-7) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 27 at Enterprise Center.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nick Leddy D Out Lower Body Radek Faksa C Questionable Lower Body Torey Krug D Out For Season Ankle

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 84 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 107 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-23) ranks 29th in the league.

Blues Season Insights

With 90 goals (2.5 per game), the Blues have the league’s 28th-ranked offense.

St. Louis has given up 107 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 18th in the NHL.

They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.

Predators vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-130) Blues (+109) 5.5

