NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Bulls Picks for December 26

The Chicago Bulls (13-17) visit the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) after winning three straight road games. The Hawks are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

If you want to make an informed wager on Thursday’s game, discover the best bets available in this article (according to our computer predictions).

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CHSN and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Bulls Best Bets

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6.5)

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 12-18-0.

Chicago’s record against the spread is 14-16-0.

The Hawks have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

As 6.5-point underdogs or more, the Bulls are 5-7 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (244.5)





In nine games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have scored more than 244.5 combined points.

Bulls games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 244.5 points in 13 of 30 outings.

Atlanta has an average total of 233.8 in its outings this year, 10.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Chicago’s outings this season is 235.6, 8.9 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the sixth-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Bulls have scored the fifth-most points.

This matchup features the league’s 30th-ranked (Bulls) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-275)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

The Bulls have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won three of its four games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

This year, Chicago has won three of 12 games when listed as at least +225 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

