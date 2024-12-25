Jazz vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Tuesday, Jan. 7 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Utah Jazz (7-21) clash with the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The matchup airs on KJZZ and FDSSE.

Jazz vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Favorite: –

Jazz vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Jazz Hawks 110.3 Points Avg. 116.4 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 119 45.7% Field Goal % 46.3% 36.3% Three Point % 35%

Jazz’s Top Players

Collin Sexton has recorded a statline of 17.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jazz.

Keyonte George adds 16.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game, and Walker Kessler contributes with 10.5 points, 1.6 assists and 10.7 rebounds per outing.

George connects on 2.7 threes per game to lead active Jazz.

John Collins records 1.1 steals per game. Kessler collects 2.9 blocks an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (21.8 points per game) and assists (12 assists per game).

Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 19.4 points, 5.6 assists and 10.1 rebounds this season.

Young cashes in on 2.7 treys per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.2 steals and Clint Capela’s one block per game.

Jazz Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/28 76ers – Home – 12/30 Nuggets – Home – 1/1 Knicks – Away – 1/4 Heat – Away – 1/5 Magic – Away – 1/7 Hawks – Home – 1/9 Heat – Home – 1/11 Suns – Away – 1/12 Nets – Home – 1/15 Hornets – Home – 1/17 Pelicans – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away –

