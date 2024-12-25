How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26 Published 8:54 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (13-17) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on December 26, 2024.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

CHSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 12th.

The 116.4 points per game the Hawks put up are only 4.7 fewer points than the Bulls allow (121.1).

Atlanta is 6-2 when scoring more than 121.1 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 47% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Chicago has an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47% from the field.

The Bulls are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Bulls put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 10-5 record in games it scores more than 119 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have fared better in home games this season, scoring 117.9 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game in away games.

At home, Atlanta is surrendering three more points per game (120.5) than when playing on the road (117.5).

In terms of total threes made, the Hawks have fared better in home games this season, sinking 12.7 per game, compared to 12.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they’ve posted a 34.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.4% clip when playing on the road.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up fewer points per game at home (113.8) than on the road (120.5), and give up more at home (121.3) than on the road (121).

At home, Chicago gives up 121.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 121.

The Bulls average 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than away (29.2).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Dominick Barlow Questionable Illness Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Trae Young Questionable Heel

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Bulls Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Lonzo Ball Questionable Illness Josh Giddey Questionable Ankle Ayo Dosunmu Questionable Achilles

id: