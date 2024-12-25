How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published 8:54 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024
The Chicago Bulls (13-17) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on December 26, 2024.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 12th.
- The 116.4 points per game the Hawks put up are only 4.7 fewer points than the Bulls allow (121.1).
- Atlanta is 6-2 when scoring more than 121.1 points.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 47% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- This season, Chicago has an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Bulls put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Chicago has put together a 10-5 record in games it scores more than 119 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Hawks have fared better in home games this season, scoring 117.9 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game in away games.
- At home, Atlanta is surrendering three more points per game (120.5) than when playing on the road (117.5).
- In terms of total threes made, the Hawks have fared better in home games this season, sinking 12.7 per game, compared to 12.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they’ve posted a 34.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.4% clip when playing on the road.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls put up fewer points per game at home (113.8) than on the road (120.5), and give up more at home (121.3) than on the road (121).
- At home, Chicago gives up 121.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 121.
- The Bulls average 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than away (29.2).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Out
|Knee
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Dominick Barlow
|Questionable
|Illness
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Leg
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Heel
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Questionable
|Illness
|Josh Giddey
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Questionable
|Achilles