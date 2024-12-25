How to Pick the Predators vs. Blues Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 27 Published 8:50 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

On Friday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are scheduled to face off against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this matchup, keep reading.

Predators vs. Blues Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 5.5 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 14 times.

In St. Louis’ 36 games this season, 16 have finished with more goals than Friday’s over/under of 5.5.

The Predators score 2.4 goals per game, compared to the Blues’ average of 2.5, adding up to 0.6 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

This game’s total is 0.5 less than the 6.0 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -130

In the 21 times this season the Predators have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 9-12 in those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 6-10 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 56.5% to win.

Blues Moneyline: +109

St. Louis has 14 wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 31 times).

The Blues have 12 victories in games with moneyline odds of +109 or longer (in 27 chances).

St. Louis’ moneyline gives it an implied probability of 47.8% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has put up 29 points in 35 games.

Having scored 12 goals and adding 12 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is a strong contributor for Nashville through 35 games.

Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 24 points. He’s contributed 17 assists.

Juuse Saros (8-14-6) has a 2.7 goals against average and a save percentage of .907 for Nashville.

Blues Points Leaders

Jordan Kyrou is a top offensive contributor for his club with 29 points (0.8 per game). He has totaled 14 goals and 15 assists in 36 games (playing 18:00 per game).

Robert Thomas’ 26 points this season, including six goals and 20 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for St. Louis.

Pavel Buchnevich has nine goals and 14 assists, for a season point total of 23.

Jordan Binnington has a record of 9-13-3 in 26 games this season, conceding 72 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 634 saves and an .898 save percentage, 38th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/19/2024 Penguins L 5-4 Home -158 12/21/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home -112 12/23/2024 Hurricanes W 5-2 Home +105 12/27/2024 Blues – Away -130 12/30/2024 Jets – Away – 12/31/2024 Wild – Away – 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away –

Blues’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/19/2024 Lightning L 3-1 Away +184 12/20/2024 Panthers L 2-1 Away +247 12/23/2024 Red Wings W 4-0 Away -107 12/27/2024 Predators – Home +109 12/29/2024 Sabres – Home – 12/31/2024 Blackhawks – Away – 1/3/2025 Senators – Home –

Nashville vs. St. Louis Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

