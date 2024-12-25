Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 26
Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024
The Chicago Bulls (13-17) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 120 – Bulls 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (244.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 236.9
- The Bulls (14-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 6.7% more often than the Hawks (12-18-0) this season.
- Atlanta (2-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (50%) than Chicago (5-7) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (41.7%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2024-25, Chicago and its opponents aren’t as successful (53.3% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (63.3%).
- The Hawks have a .462 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-7) this season while the Bulls have a .375 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-15).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 116.4 points per game, has fared better than their fourth-worst defense (119 points allowed per game).
- Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by averaging 46.1 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 19th in the league (44.3 allowed per contest).
- The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 29.6 per game (third-best in NBA).
- Although Atlanta is averaging 15.9 turnovers per game (fourth-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 16 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks are 20th in the NBA with 12.5 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 35% shooting percentage from downtown.
Bulls Performance Insights
- The Bulls are seventh in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (121.1).
- Chicago is 12th in the league in rebounds per game (44.7) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.9).
- This season the Bulls are fourth-best in the NBA in assists at 29.1 per game.
- Chicago is 20th in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.6) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).
- Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (16.3). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 37%.
