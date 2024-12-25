Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 26 Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (13-17) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 120 – Bulls 117

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6.5)

Bulls (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.9)

Hawks (-2.9) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 236.9

The Bulls (14-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 6.7% more often than the Hawks (12-18-0) this season.

Atlanta (2-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (50%) than Chicago (5-7) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (41.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2024-25, Chicago and its opponents aren’t as successful (53.3% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (63.3%).

The Hawks have a .462 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-7) this season while the Bulls have a .375 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-15).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 116.4 points per game, has fared better than their fourth-worst defense (119 points allowed per game).

Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by averaging 46.1 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 19th in the league (44.3 allowed per contest).

The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 29.6 per game (third-best in NBA).

Although Atlanta is averaging 15.9 turnovers per game (fourth-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 16 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are 20th in the NBA with 12.5 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 35% shooting percentage from downtown.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are seventh in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (121.1).

Chicago is 12th in the league in rebounds per game (44.7) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.9).

This season the Bulls are fourth-best in the NBA in assists at 29.1 per game.

Chicago is 20th in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.6) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (16.3). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 37%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: