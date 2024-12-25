Florida vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, January 7 Published 5:05 am Wednesday, December 25, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC team, the Florida Gators (12-0, 0-0 SEC), on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Florida vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Florida Stat Tennessee 87.6 Points For 81.2 65.0 Points Against 56.6 47.0% Field Goal % 49.4% 37.8% Opponent Field Goal % 34.5% 34.4% Three Point % 36.5% 27.9% Opponent Three Point % 24.9%

Florida’s Top Players

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the Gators in scoring (17.6 points per game) and assists (3.4 assists per game).

Florida is led in rebounds by Alex Condon’s 7.6 per game.

Clayton connects on 2.9 treys per game to lead the Gators.

Florida’s steals leader is Will Richard, who grabs 2.0 per game. Condon leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a contest.

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers leader in scoring is Chaz Lanier with 19.3 points per game. He also adds 3.1 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game.

When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 8.1 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 8.3 assists per game.

Lanier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, averaging 3.8 treys per game.

Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Jahmai Mashack (2.5 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.4 per game).

Florida Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

