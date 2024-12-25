Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, December 25 Published 1:20 am Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Wednesday’s college basketball lineup features several interesting games, including a matchup between the Oregon State Beavers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and you’ll find our best bets against the spread for three games in this article.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Oregon State +4.5 vs. Nebraska Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oregon State Beavers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 25

December 25 Computer Projection: Oregon State by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Oregon State by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Nebraska (-4.5)

Nebraska (-4.5) TV Channel: ESPN2 ATS Pick: Charleston (SC) -5.5 vs. Charlotte Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Charlotte 49ers

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Charlotte 49ers Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 25

December 25 Computer Projection: Charleston (SC) by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Charleston (SC) by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Charleston (SC) (-5.5)

Charleston (SC) (-5.5) TV Channel: ESPNU ATS Pick: Murray State +1.5 vs. Loyola Chicago Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Murray State Racers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Murray State Racers Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: December 25

December 25 Computer Projection: Murray State by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Murray State by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Loyola Chicago (-1.5)

Loyola Chicago (-1.5) TV Channel: ESPNU

