Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd will match up with the 32nd-ranked pass defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Boyd worth starting? For insights into his tilt versus the Jaguars, we’ve got you covered.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 3.4

3.4 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 11.5 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.7 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 1.7 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 5.9 3 2 39 0 Week 16 @Colts 4 3 2 20 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Boyd has 37.9 fantasy points (2.7 per game), 96th at his position and 274th in the league.

In his past three games, Boyd has five receptions on 10 targets, for 66 yards, and has accumulated 2.2 fantasy points on average (6.6 in all).

Boyd has accumulated 158 yards receiving, on 14 catches (20 targets), with zero touchdowns and 15.8 fantasy points (3.2 per game) in his past five games.

In his best game of the season — Week 12 against the Houston Texans — Tyler Boyd finished with 5.5 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 55 yards.

In his worst game of the season — Week 9 against the New England Patriots — Boyd finished with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line: zero catches, zero yards, on targets.

id: