Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league (127.9 yards conceded per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Spears worth starting? For analysis on his tilt versus the Jaguars, we’ve got you covered.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0 Week 15 @Bengals 27.2 4 5 1 6 87 1 Week 16 @Colts 21.6 10 27 2 3 39 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Spears is 41st at his position and 177th in the league in fantasy points, with 73.3 (6.7 per game).

In his past three games, Spears has rushed for 53 yards on 20 carries, with three touchdowns, and has 128 yards receiving on 10 catches (13 targets) with one TD. He has picked up 42.1 fantasy points (14.0 per game).

In his past five games, Spears has picked up 43.2 fantasy points (8.6 per game). He has rushed for 56 yards on 24 carries, with three touchdowns, and has 136 yards receiving on 12 catches (16 targets) with one TD.

Tyjae Spears accumulated 21.2 fantasy points — 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD — in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season.

In Week 13 against the Washington Commanders, Spears posted a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 1 carry, 3 yards.

