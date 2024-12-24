Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 20th-ranked rushing defense (127.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming tilt versus the Jaguars this week, should Pollard be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8.8 8 35 0 4 33 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 14.4 21 102 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Bengals 8.5 17 45 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Colts 8 8 35 0 2 5 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Pollard is 19th at his position, and 51st overall in the NFL, with 153.5 fantasy points (10.2 per game).

Looking at his past three games, Pollard has averaged 9.0 fantasy points (26.9 total). He has rushed for 182 yards on 46 carries, with one touchdown, and has 27 yards receiving on four catches (six targets).

In his past five games, Pollard has accumulated 50.6 fantasy points (10.1 per game). He has rushed for 336 yards on 78 carries, with two touchdowns, and has 70 yards receiving on 11 catches (17 targets).

Tony Pollard accumulated 18.9 fantasy points — 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.

Pollard accumulated 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

