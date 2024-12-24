Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked passing defense (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Westbrook-Ikhine’s game versus the Jaguars this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2.9 3 2 9 0 Week 16 @Colts 9.7 4 2 17 1

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine is 41st at his position and 138th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 95 (7.9 per game).

Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 45 yards receiving, on five catches (nine targets), with one touchdown and 10.5 fantasy points (3.5 per game) in his past three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 7.9 fantasy points (39.4 total) in his past five games. He has 154 yards receiving, on 10 catches (22 targets), and four touchdowns.

In his best game of the season, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 18.1 fantasy points — three receptions, 61 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 0.9 fantasy points — two catches, nine yards, on three targets — in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his worst game of the season.

