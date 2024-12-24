NFL Week 17 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024
The Week 17 NFL schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Tennessee Titans squaring off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here you can find info on how to watch all of Week 17’s NFL action.
How to Watch Week 17 NFL Games
Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Thursday
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Saturday
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
