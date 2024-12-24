NFL Week 17 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 7:17 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Wondering about the best wager among all 16 NFL games in Week 17? Our choice, in terms of the point spreads, is Buccaneers -8. But continue reading, because we have plenty more suggestions, and that could lead to parlay opportunities.
Best Week 17 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
DAL-PHI | GB-MIN | TEN-JAX | LV-NO | KC-PIT
Pick: Jaguars -1 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: Jaguars by 4.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jaguars -1
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Saints -1 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 6.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Saints -1
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 25
- TV Channel: Netflix
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 17 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 51.5 – Lions vs. 49ers
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 49.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 30
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 46.5 – Ravens vs. Texans
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
- Projected Total: 49.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 25
- TV Channel: Netflix
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 43.5 – Chiefs vs. Steelers
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Total: 42.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 25
- TV Channel: Netflix
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 48.5 – Cardinals vs. Rams
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 45.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 28
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
