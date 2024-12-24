NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 25 Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Wednesday’s NBA lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns.

Ready to explore the betting info for Wednesday’s NBA action? Let’s dissect them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 25

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Knicks -9.5

Knicks -9.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 11.2 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 11.2 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)

Over (225.7 total projected points) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Mavericks -5.5

Mavericks -5.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 7.3 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 7.3 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)

Over (223.7 total projected points) Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics -9.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 14.5 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 14.5 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)

Over (222.5 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Warriors -3.5

Warriors -3.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 6.5 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 6.5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)

Over (224.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -1.5

Nuggets -1.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)

Over (232.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

