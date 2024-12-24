Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Quarterback Mason Rudolph has a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Rudolph a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we analyze his upcoming matchup against the Jaguars.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 14

14 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 15.8 21-for-26 209 2 1 2 14 0 Week 16 @Colts 14.4 23-for-34 252 2 3 4 3 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

With 80.5 fantasy points (13.4 per game), Rudolph is 35th at his position and 165th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Rudolph is 64-of-93 for 701 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions and has rushed for 36 yards on 10 carries. He has accumulated 47.7 fantasy points (15.9 per game).

Rudolph has connected on 111 of 171 passes for 1,182 yards, throwing for eight touchdowns with eight interceptions, and has run for 78 yards on 19 carries tacking on one TD in his past five games. He has picked up 77.1 fantasy points (15.4 per game) during that span.

Mason Rudolph accumulated 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

In his worst game of the season — Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins — Rudolph finished with 3.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

