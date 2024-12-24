Discover the Best Week 17 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds Published 6:37 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

The Week 17 NFL slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Scroll down and you’ll discover NFL player prop bets for each and every game on this week’s slate — NFL prop bets are one of the most fun ways to get in on the action.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Chiefs at Steelers

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25

1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Patrick Mahomes Props: 250.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Ravens at Texans

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25

4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas C.J. Stroud Props: 246.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

246.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) Lamar Jackson Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 44.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Seahawks at Bears

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 26

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 26 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Caleb Williams Props: 214.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 26.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

214.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 26.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) Geno Smith Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Chargers at Patriots

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28

1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Drake Maye Props: 201.5 PASS YDS (O: -125 | U: -105) / 28.5 RUSH YDS (O: -110 | U: -120)

201.5 PASS YDS (O: -125 | U: -105) / 28.5 RUSH YDS (O: -110 | U: -120) Justin Herbert Props: 224.5 PASS YDS (O: -130 | U: +100) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Broncos at Bengals

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28

4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cardinals at Rams

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 Location: Inglewood, California

Raiders at Saints

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Titans at Jaguars

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Cowboys at Eagles

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Colts at Giants

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Jets at Bills

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Panthers at Buccaneers

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Tampa, Florida

Dolphins at Browns

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Packers at Vikings

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Falcons at Commanders

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29 Location: Landover, Maryland

Lions at 49ers

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 30

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 30 Location: Santa Clara, California

