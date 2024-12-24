Discover the Best Week 17 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 6:37 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024
The Week 17 NFL slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.
Scroll down and you’ll discover NFL player prop bets for each and every game on this week’s slate — NFL prop bets are one of the most fun ways to get in on the action.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
Chiefs at Steelers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Patrick Mahomes Props: 250.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
Ravens at Texans
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25
- Location: Houston, Texas
- C.J. Stroud Props: 246.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- Lamar Jackson Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 44.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
Seahawks at Bears
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 26
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Caleb Williams Props: 214.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 26.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- Geno Smith Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
Chargers at Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Drake Maye Props: 201.5 PASS YDS (O: -125 | U: -105) / 28.5 RUSH YDS (O: -110 | U: -120)
- Justin Herbert Props: 224.5 PASS YDS (O: -130 | U: +100) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
Broncos at Bengals
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Cardinals at Rams
- Game Time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28
- Location: Inglewood, California
Raiders at Saints
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Titans at Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Cowboys at Eagles
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Colts at Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Jets at Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
Panthers at Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
- Location: Tampa, Florida
Dolphins at Browns
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Packers at Vikings
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Falcons at Commanders
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29
- Location: Landover, Maryland
Lions at 49ers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 30
- Location: Santa Clara, California
