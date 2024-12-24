DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 17 Published 7:21 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Prior to constructing your Week 17 DFS lineups, check out our projections and salaries below to help you put together the best roster.

Week 17 Top Quarterback DFS Picks

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $9,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 23.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 23.7 pts. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $8,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 21.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 21.3 pts. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans) | FanDuel Salary: $8,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 20.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 25.2 pts. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos) | FanDuel Salary: $8,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 19.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 21.5 pts. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 19.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 20.6 pts. Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $7,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.9 pts. Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 18.4 pts. Bo Nix (Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.4 pts. Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.8 pts. Jared Goff (Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 19.2 pts. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $7,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.9 pts. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.1 pts. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.5 pts. Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.7 pts. Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.1 pts. Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.4 pts. C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens) | FanDuel Salary: $7,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.9 pts. Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.8 pts. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $7,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.7 pts. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 15.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.5 pts.

Week 17 Top Running Back DFS Picks

Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $9,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 23.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 20.4 pts. Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $9,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 20.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.5 pts. Devon Achane (Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $8,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 19.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.3 pts. Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.8 pts. Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $8,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15 pts. Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans) | FanDuel Salary: $9,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.8 pts. Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $8,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.7 pts. Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders) | FanDuel Salary: $8,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.3 pts. Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants) | FanDuel Salary: $8,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.9 pts. Joe Mixon (Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.5 pts. Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 15.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.2 pts. Bucky Irving (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.9 pts. Aaron Jones (Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.7 pts. Breece Hall (New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $7,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.7 pts. James Cook (Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $8,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.3 pts. Zach Charbonnet (Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.5 pts. David Montgomery (Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $4,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.3 pts. Isaac Guerendo (San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $7,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 4.9 pts. James Conner (Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $8,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.7 pts. Brian Robinson Jr. (Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.9 pts. Jerome Ford (Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins) | FanDuel Salary: $6,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.3 pts. D’Andre Swift (Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.1 pts. Tyrone Tracy Jr. (New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts) | FanDuel Salary: $6,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.7 pts. Rico Dowdle (Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles) | FanDuel Salary: $7,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.7 pts. Gus Edwards (Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots) | FanDuel Salary: $6,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.6 pts. Rhamondre Stevenson (New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.2 pts. Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $7,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.2 pts. Alexander Mattison (Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.9 pts. Rachaad White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.4 pts. Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs) | FanDuel Salary: $6,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.9 pts. Tyjae Spears (Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.7 pts. Travis Etienne (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $6,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6 pts. Tank Bigsby (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.5 pts. Kendre Miller (New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.5 pts. Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.2 pts. Jaylen Warren (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs) | FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.6 pts. Ameer Abdullah (Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $5,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 4.7 pts. Javonte Williams (Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals) | FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.5 pts. Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.3 pts. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.4 pts.

Week 17 Top Wide Receiver DFS Picks

Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $9,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.7 pts. Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $8,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.8 pts. Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $9,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.3 pts. Nico Collins (Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens) | FanDuel Salary: $9,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 15.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.7 pts. Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.1 pts. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.3 pts. A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys) | FanDuel Salary: $8,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.7 pts. Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.5 pts. Davante Adams (New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $8,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.4 pts. Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.3 pts. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $7,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.9 pts. CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles) | FanDuel Salary: $8,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.8 pts. Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $7,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.5 pts. Malik Nabers (New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts) | FanDuel Salary: $7,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.5 pts. Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.5 pts. Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $6,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.8 pts. Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.3 pts. Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.9 pts. Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.6 pts. Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.7 pts. Drake London (Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders) | FanDuel Salary: $7,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.3 pts. Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.4 pts. Adam Thielen (Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8 pts. D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.4 pts. DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9 pts. Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals) | FanDuel Salary: $7,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.8 pts. D.J. Moore (Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.1 pts. George Pickens (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs) | FanDuel Salary: $7,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.4 pts. Keenan Allen (Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.6 pts. Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.1 pts. Calvin Ridley (Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.9 pts. Garrett Wilson (New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9 pts. Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.6 pts. Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $6,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.4 pts. Jakobi Meyers (Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $6,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.7 pts. Josh Downs (Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.3 pts. Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $6,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.5 pts. Darnell Mooney (Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders) | FanDuel Salary: $6,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.4 pts. Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $6,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.2 pts. Jalen McMillan (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6 pts.

Week 17 Top Tight End DFS Picks

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $7,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.1 pts. Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.7 pts. Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.8 pts. Jonnu Smith (Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $6,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.7 pts. Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.9 pts. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.6 pts. T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 4.7 pts. Cade Otton (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.8 pts. Dalton Schultz (Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens) | FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 4 pts. Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.3 pts. Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 4.5 pts. David Njoku (Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.7 pts. Hunter Henry (New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.3 pts. Tucker Kraft (Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.2 pts. Chigoziem Okonkwo (Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.7 pts. Zach Ertz (Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $5,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.5 pts. Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles) | FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.7 pts. Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs) | FanDuel Salary: $5,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.7 pts. Juwan Johnson (New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.9 pts. Brenton Strange (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $5,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.1 pts.

