Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (263 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Okonkwo a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Read on as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Jaguars.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0 Week 15 @Bengals 13.9 10 8 59 0 Week 16 @Colts 19.1 11 9 81 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 55.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) — 25th at his position, 229th in the league.

Looking at his past three games, Okonkwo has 20 receptions on 25 targets, for 148 yards, and a total of 16.8 fantasy points (5.6 per game).

Okonkwo has accumulated 245 yards receiving, on 24 catches (32 targets), with one touchdown and an average of 6.5 fantasy points (32.5 total) in his past five games.

In his best game of the season — Week 12 versus the Houston Texans — Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 13 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 70 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Okonkwo finished with -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions.

Add Okonkwo to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: