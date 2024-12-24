Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley will be up against the 32nd-ranked passing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (263 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Ridley be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Jaguars? Prior to making that choice, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 12.9 12 7 59 0 Week 15 @Bengals 9 5 3 41 0 Week 16 @Colts 16.8 5 3 78 1

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ranked 98th overall in the NFL and 26th at his position, Ridley has accumulated 118.8 fantasy points (7.9 per game) so far in 2024.

Ridley has accumulated 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game) over his past three games. He has 178 yards receiving, on 13 catches (22 targets), and one touchdown.

In his past five games, Ridley has averaged 7.9 fantasy points (39.5 total). He has 316 receiving yards on 20 catches (35 targets) and one touchdown.

In his best game of the season — Week 2 against the New York Jets — Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Ridley put up a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.

