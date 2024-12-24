Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues on December 27 Published 5:55 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Roman Josi and Robert Thomas will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Predators vs. Blues Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 35 9 20 29 Jonathan Marchessault 35 12 12 24 Roman Josi 31 7 17 24 Ryan O’Reilly 32 8 12 20 Steven Stamkos 35 10 10 20 Blues Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jordan Kyrou 36 14 15 29 Robert Thomas 24 6 20 26 Pavel Buchnevich 34 9 14 23 Dylan Holloway 36 13 9 22 Brayden Schenn 36 5 13 18

Predators vs. Blues Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 84 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, Nashville has allowed 107 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.

The Predators’ 18% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The Blues have scored 90 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

St. Louis has given up 3.0 goals per game, and 107 total, which ranks 18th among all league teams.

The Blues’ power-play conversion rate (15.19%) ranks 28th in the league.

