Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues on December 27
Published 5:55 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Roman Josi and Robert Thomas will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.
Predators vs. Blues Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-125)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|35
|9
|20
|29
|Jonathan Marchessault
|35
|12
|12
|24
|Roman Josi
|31
|7
|17
|24
|Ryan O’Reilly
|32
|8
|12
|20
|Steven Stamkos
|35
|10
|10
|20
|Blues Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jordan Kyrou
|36
|14
|15
|29
|Robert Thomas
|24
|6
|20
|26
|Pavel Buchnevich
|34
|9
|14
|23
|Dylan Holloway
|36
|13
|9
|22
|Brayden Schenn
|36
|5
|13
|18
Predators vs. Blues Stat Comparison
- The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 84 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, Nashville has allowed 107 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.
- The Predators’ 18% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- The Blues have scored 90 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- St. Louis has given up 3.0 goals per game, and 107 total, which ranks 18th among all league teams.
- The Blues’ power-play conversion rate (15.19%) ranks 28th in the league.
