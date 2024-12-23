Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23? Published 12:53 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

In eight of 34 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 90 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: