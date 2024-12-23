Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23?
Published 12:53 am Monday, December 23, 2024
In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- O’Reilly has scored in six of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 13.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 90 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|3
|2
|1
|16:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:32
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
