Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23? Published 12:53 am Monday, December 23, 2024

For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in nine of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 10.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2024 Kings 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 1 1 0 17:54 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

