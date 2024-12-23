Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Monday when his Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 18:08 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.

Stamkos has gotten at least one point in 15 games, with 19 points in total.

Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.

In 15 of the 34 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.

The Hurricanes have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 0 19 Points 0 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

