Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Monday when his Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 18:08 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.
  • Stamkos has gotten at least one point in 15 games, with 19 points in total.
  • Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.
  • In 15 of the 34 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.
  • The Hurricanes have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina
34 Games 0
19 Points 0
9 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Print Article

SportsPlus