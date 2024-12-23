Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Monday when his Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 18:08 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.
- Stamkos has gotten at least one point in 15 games, with 19 points in total.
- Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.
- In 15 of the 34 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with four multiple-point games.
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.
- The Hurricanes have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Hurricanes
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|34
|Games
|0
|19
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
