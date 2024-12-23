Shop with a Trooper, Shop with a Deputy events hit Harlan Published 9:10 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, held their annual Shop with a Trooper event in Harlan recently, buying clothing and toys for Harlan County children while giving them a chance to spend some quality time with Troopers outside of the stressful situations many children associate with law enforcement. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office also held their Shop with a Deputy event recently, bringing additional Harlan County children a little Christmas spirit.

According to Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Shane Jacob’s social media outlet, the event took place on Dec. 10.

“These incredible kids enjoyed a shopping spree they’ll always remember, making their holiday season brighter and carefree,” said Jacobs. “It was amazing to see their smiles as they bonded with our troopers, who were just as excited to share this special time.”

Jacobs explained a few of the positive benefits of Shop with a Trooper in a previous report.

“This is just another way the Kentucky State Police can give back to our community,” Jacobs said. “We work hard all year to raise money, we get donations from local businesses throughout the communities in Harlan, Bell, and Knox counties.

We’re able to team up with them and then give back to our community and help these kids out.”Shop with a Trooper has long been a favorite event for the personnel at Post 10.

“This is a favorite time of year to be able to give back to these kids and see the smiles on their faces,” Jacobs said.

KSP Post 10 Captain Danny Caudill noted in a previous report Shop with a Trooper allows children to see Troopers in a positive light.

“This way kids will have a positive interaction with us, because often times when we’re called to their homes or they’re involved in an accident or some type of incident, it isn’t so positive,” Caudill said. “They get to talk to us, get to know us, and see us at a more personal level.”

Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, also held a Shop with a Trooper event in Bell County on Dec. 9.

“A huge thank you to everyone who made this event a success,” Jacobs said.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office held their own Christmas event recently with the 2024 Shop with a Deputy program taking place last week.

“Through the generosity of donations from many Harlan Countians, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office was able to bless 30 children today from all across our county,” states a post on the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office social media page. “Thank you to all of our donors, volunteers and to Harlan Walmart. Our afternoon started at the Harlan County Courthouse as the children were able to meet our Deputies as they enjoyed refreshments. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer shared with them the true meaning of Christmas. The kids even got to witness an arrest as the Grinch tried to crash the party. Afterwards the kids were treated to a blue light and siren escort to Harlan Walmart and finished the day shopping.”



