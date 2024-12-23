Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes play at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 31 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:25 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

O’Reilly has 19 points overall, picking up at least one point in 16 different games.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated three goals and two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

In 15 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 31 games, he has 19 points, with two multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.

The Hurricanes are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 31 Games 0 19 Points 0 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

