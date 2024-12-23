Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes play at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 31 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:25 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
  • O’Reilly has 19 points overall, picking up at least one point in 16 different games.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated three goals and two assists.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.
  • In 15 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 31 games, he has 19 points, with two multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Hurricanes are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina
31 Games 0
19 Points 0
7 Goals 0
12 Assists 0

