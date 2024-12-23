NBA Best Bets: Timberwolves vs. Hawks Picks for December 23 Published 12:39 am Monday, December 23, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-13) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 23, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on FDSSE and FDSN.

To find the best bets you can place on Monday’s game, based on our computer predictions, keep reading.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSN

FDSSE and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Minnesota has 11 wins in 27 games against the spread this year.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 11-18-0.

The Timberwolves are 7-14 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 7-5 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Over (222.5)





In 10 games this season, the Timberwolves and their opponents have gone over 222.5 total points.

The Hawks have played 22 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 222.5 points.

Minnesota has an average total of 219.2 in its contests this year, 3.3 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s outings this season is 234.1, 11.6 more points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the league’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 27th-ranked Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the NBA’s fourth-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 28th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Timberwolves (-165)

The Timberwolves have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 13 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Hawks have won in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when it’s favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won six of 10 games when listed as at least +140 or better on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

