Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Marchessault against the Hurricanes, we have lots of information to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 17:52 per game on the ice.
  • Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 16 games, with 21 points in total.
  • Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
  • Through 34 games, he has 21 points, with five multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.
  • The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina
34 Games 0
21 Points 0
10 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Print Article

SportsPlus