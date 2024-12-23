Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Marchessault against the Hurricanes, we have lots of information to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 17:52 per game on the ice.

Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 16 games, with 21 points in total.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).

Through 34 games, he has 21 points, with five multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.

The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 0 21 Points 0 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

