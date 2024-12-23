Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Marchessault against the Hurricanes, we have lots of information to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 17:52 per game on the ice.
- Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 16 games, with 21 points in total.
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
- Through 34 games, he has 21 points, with five multi-point games.
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.
- The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Hurricanes
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|34
|Games
|0
|21
|Points
|0
|10
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
