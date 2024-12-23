How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 23
Published 7:41 am Monday, December 23, 2024
The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Blue Raiders allow to opponents.
- In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Blue Raiders are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 40th.
- The Volunteers average 10.9 more points per game (81.1) than the Blue Raiders give up (70.2).
- Tennessee has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Stream Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Blue Raiders’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (33.9%).
- Middle Tennessee has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 33.9% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Raiders rank 42nd.
- The Blue Raiders’ 80.8 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 55.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- When Middle Tennessee gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 8-1.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Volunteers allowed 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than on the road (75.3).
- Tennessee averaged 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In 2023-24, Middle Tennessee averaged 11.3 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (60).
- The Blue Raiders conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.7 away.
- At home, Middle Tennessee sunk 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Middle Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (28.1%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-62
|Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|W 66-64
|State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|W 84-36
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2024
|@ Belmont
|L 82-79
|Curb Event Center Arena
|12/16/2024
|Cal Baptist
|W 75-64
|Murphy Center
|12/19/2024
|Lipscomb
|W 67-65
|Murphy Center
|12/23/2024
|@ Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2025
|@ Florida International
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/4/2025
|@ Liberty
|–
|Liberty Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.