How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 23

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Blue Raiders allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Blue Raiders are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 40th.

The Volunteers average 10.9 more points per game (81.1) than the Blue Raiders give up (70.2).

Tennessee has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (33.9%).

Middle Tennessee has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 33.9% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Raiders rank 42nd.

The Blue Raiders’ 80.8 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 55.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

When Middle Tennessee gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 8-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Volunteers allowed 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than on the road (75.3).

Tennessee averaged 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In 2023-24, Middle Tennessee averaged 11.3 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (60).

The Blue Raiders conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.7 away.

At home, Middle Tennessee sunk 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Middle Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (28.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois W 66-64 State Farm Center 12/17/2024 Western Carolina W 84-36 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 12/31/2024 Norfolk State – Thompson-Boling Arena 1/4/2025 Arkansas – Thompson-Boling Arena

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/7/2024 @ Belmont L 82-79 Curb Event Center Arena 12/16/2024 Cal Baptist W 75-64 Murphy Center 12/19/2024 Lipscomb W 67-65 Murphy Center 12/23/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 1/2/2025 @ Florida International Ocean Bank Convocation Center 1/4/2025 @ Liberty – Liberty Arena

