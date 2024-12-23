How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 23

Published 7:41 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 23

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Blue Raiders allow to opponents.
  • In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Blue Raiders are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 40th.
  • The Volunteers average 10.9 more points per game (81.1) than the Blue Raiders give up (70.2).
  • Tennessee has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Blue Raiders’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (33.9%).
  • Middle Tennessee has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 33.9% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Raiders rank 42nd.
  • The Blue Raiders’ 80.8 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 55.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • When Middle Tennessee gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 8-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Volunteers allowed 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than on the road (75.3).
  • Tennessee averaged 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • In 2023-24, Middle Tennessee averaged 11.3 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (60).
  • The Blue Raiders conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.7 away.
  • At home, Middle Tennessee sunk 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Middle Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (28.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden
12/14/2024 @ Illinois W 66-64 State Farm Center
12/17/2024 Western Carolina W 84-36 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State Thompson-Boling Arena
1/4/2025 Arkansas Thompson-Boling Arena

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2024 @ Belmont L 82-79 Curb Event Center Arena
12/16/2024 Cal Baptist W 75-64 Murphy Center
12/19/2024 Lipscomb W 67-65 Murphy Center
12/23/2024 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2025 @ Florida International Watch this game on ESPN+ Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/4/2025 @ Liberty Liberty Arena

