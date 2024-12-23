How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, December 23
Published 9:53 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Just a single SEC game is on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That matchup is the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders playing the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Today’s SEC Games
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
