How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, December 23 Published 9:53 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Just a single SEC game is on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That matchup is the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders playing the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

