Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes face off at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 33 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:00 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.

Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).

Through 33 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.

The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 0 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

id: