Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes face off at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 33 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:00 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.
- Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).
- Through 33 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with two multi-point games.
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
- The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Hurricanes
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|33
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
