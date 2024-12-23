Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes face off at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 33 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:00 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).
  • Through 33 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina
33 Games 0
13 Points 0
6 Goals 0
7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game - December 23

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Print Article

SportsPlus