Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -9, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has 26 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 19 different games.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 11 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
- In 34 games played this season, he has recorded 26 points, with seven multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- The Hurricanes have given up 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
- The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Hurricanes
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|34
|Games
|0
|26
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|17
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: