Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -9, in 18:54 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has 26 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 19 different games.

On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.

He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 11 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).

In 34 games played this season, he has recorded 26 points, with seven multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

The Hurricanes have given up 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.

The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 0 26 Points 0 9 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

