Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -9, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 26 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 19 different games.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
  • He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 11 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
  • In 34 games played this season, he has recorded 26 points, with seven multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • The Hurricanes have given up 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina
34 Games 0
26 Points 0
9 Goals 0
17 Assists 0

