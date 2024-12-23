College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 23 Published 1:47 am Monday, December 23, 2024

The Monday college basketball slate in the SEC has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders playing the Tennessee Volunteers, and we have picks against the spread available for you in this article.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Middle Tennessee +26.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 21.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 21.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -26.5

Tennessee -26.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: