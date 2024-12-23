Buy Tickets for Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators on December 23
Published 5:55 am Monday, December 23, 2024
The Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho and the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Monday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-138)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Hurricanes Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Martin Necas
|33
|14
|30
|44
|Sebastian Aho
|33
|10
|25
|35
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|33
|6
|21
|27
|Andrei Svechnikov
|33
|12
|14
|26
|Seth Jarvis
|26
|9
|11
|20
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|34
|9
|17
|26
|Roman Josi
|30
|7
|17
|24
|Jonathan Marchessault
|34
|10
|11
|21
|Ryan O’Reilly
|31
|7
|12
|19
|Steven Stamkos
|34
|9
|10
|19
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Hurricanes offense’s 116 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- Carolina is ranked sixth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 90 in total (2.7 per game).
- The Hurricanes’ offense is sixth the league with a 26.42% power-play conversion rate.
- The Predators’ 79 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville has given up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (17.35%) ranks 24th in the league.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: