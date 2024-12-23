Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a wager on Skjei against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 34 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -4, and is averaging 21:40 on the ice.
  • Skjei has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in nine different games.
  • On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • He has a 4.4% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Hurricanes

