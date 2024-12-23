Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a wager on Skjei against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 34 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -4, and is averaging 21:40 on the ice.

Skjei has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in nine different games.

On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 4.4% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).

He has registered a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.

The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Hurricanes

