Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 5:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a wager on Skjei against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 34 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -4, and is averaging 21:40 on the ice.
- Skjei has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in nine different games.
- On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He has a 4.4% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
- The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Hurricanes
