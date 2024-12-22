NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 23
Published 10:31 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
The NBA slate today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Houston Rockets taking on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 23
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Cavaliers -14.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: 76ers -5.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -9.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 2.1 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Heat -8.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 6.7 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -3.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 1.8 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Grizzlies -5.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 7.4 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Thunder -18.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 23.3 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Lakers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 4.3 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
