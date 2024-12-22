Hurricanes vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 23

Published 10:42 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 23

The injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1) heading into their matchup with the Nashville Predators (10-17-7) currently has three players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 23.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jack Drury C Out Hand
Frederik Andersen G Out Knee
Jesper Fast RW Out Neck

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Hurricanes Season Insights

  • The Hurricanes’ 116 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
  • Carolina has given up 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • Their +26 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 79 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.
  • Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (105 total), which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • Their -26 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Hurricanes (-140) Predators (+118) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Trae Young Injury Status - Hawks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report December 23

Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report December 23

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 21

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 21

Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 21

Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 21

Roman Josi Injury Status - Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19

Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19

Print Article

SportsPlus