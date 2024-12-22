Hurricanes vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 23 Published 10:42 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

The injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1) heading into their matchup with the Nashville Predators (10-17-7) currently has three players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 23.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Drury C Out Hand Frederik Andersen G Out Knee Jesper Fast RW Out Neck

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes’ 116 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

Carolina has given up 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.

Their +26 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 79 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.

Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (105 total), which ranks 17th in the NHL.

Their -26 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-140) Predators (+118) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: