How to Watch the NBA Today, December 23

Today’s NBA slate features 14 contests, including the Boston Celtics against the Orlando Magic.

If you’re looking for how to watch today’s NBA play, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 23

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSFL

NBCS-BOS and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and FDSSW

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOH

KJZZ and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN

YES and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and SportsNet

MSG and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSN

FDSSE and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSC

FDSSE and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOK

MNMT2 and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI

CHSN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KATU and KFAA

KATU and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and AZFamily

ALT and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSIN

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSDET

SportsNet LA and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

